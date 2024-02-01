'X-Men' filmmaker finds casting Milly as Supergirl without finalising director 'weird'

James Gunn has managed to get new energy in DC Universe with the addition of House of Dragon actress Milly Alcock but not everyone thinks it's a wise decision to get someone on board without having a director in place for the project.

X-Men: First Class director Matthew Vaughn thinks it’s not the best decision to get an actress on board to pilot any project without finalising the director who will give the story its direction. He, however, is happy that the House of Dragon star Milly Alcock has been roped in to play DC’s Supergirl. Her character will take ahead the story of Superman: Legacy.

What Matthew Vaughn has to say

Expressing his interest in helming the project, Matthew Vaughn said, “I’m a huge fan of Milly Alcock. Huge fan,” Vaughn said. “Met with her for this other project we’re working on — she turned me down, which was sad. She’s a fabulous actress. Then again, I do find it very weird that they haven’t got a director. That surprised me because you shouldn’t cast a movie — the director should be casting the movie. I don’t understand who cast it if there isn’t a director.”

He continued, “I was asked about doing ‘The Flash’ way back, but I said I’d only do it if I could recast — if I’m directing my own superhero film, I want my own, new superhero. But, Milly Alcock, I probably would have put forward for it if I was directing … so I haven’t considered it. Never say never. I’m a big fan of James Gunn and Peter Safran, so yeah, I would consider it.”

James Gunn and Peter Safran's new DC Universe

James Gunn and Peter Safran are in charge of creating a new DC Universe for fans. This includes new films, TV series, and video games. Milly Alcock has been cast as Supergirl in the DC Universe at large and not just her standalone movie Supergirl: World of Tomorrow.

The screenplay is written by Ana Nogueira.