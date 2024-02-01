Margot Robbie dismisses Oscars snub, breaks silence on the outrage

Margot Robbie finally opened up about the much-in-news Oscars snub for her and director Greta Gerwig for their parts in the globally successful film Barbie. Both Margot Robbie and Greta didn’t earn a nod for their film at the Oscars this year. However, the film managed to earn eight nods, including the coveted Best Picture, Best Supporting Actor and Best Supporting Actress.

This is what Margot Robbie said about the Oscars snub

It was during a SAG-AFTRA discussion that Margot was asked about the Best Actress Oscars snub and the outrage around it. Addressing the controversy around it, Margot said, “There’s no way to feel sad when you know you’re this blessed,” before adding that she is more upset about Greta’s non-inclusion.

Margot said, “Obviously, I think Greta should be nominated as a director. What she did is a once-in-a-career, once-in-a-lifetime thing. What she pulled off, it really is. But it’s been an incredible year for all the films.”

The actress, who was applauded by fans and critics alike for her role as the Mattel doll in the film Barbie, added that despite all this, she was “beyond ecstatic” with the film’s eight Oscar nominations. She said, “Everyone getting the nods that they’ve had is just incredible, and the best picture nod. We set out to do something that would shift culture, affect culture, just make some sort of impact. And it’s already done that and some, way more than we ever dreamed it would. And that is truly the biggest reward that could come out of all of this.”

The movie has shifted culture: Margot

“People’s reactions to the movie have been the biggest reward of this entire experience,” she continued. “Whether it’s seeing what people are writing online, or even just seeing how much pink I can see in this room right now…I’ve never been a part of something like this. Not like this. I’ve done comic book stuff and that gets a big reaction, but this felt very different. It still feels very different. And I can’t think of a time when a movie has had this effect on culture. And it’s amazing to be in the eye of the storm.”

When the Oscars nominations were announced, the most notable omissions in the list were Margot Robbie and Greta Gerwig (from Best Actress and Best Director lists). This followed backlash against The Academy jury on social media where people dissed them for not including their names.

