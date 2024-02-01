Alec Baldwin pleads not guilty to new Rust shooting charge

Much has happened in the lives of Rust actors ever since the fatal 2021 episode when cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was shot dead by a misfire from a real gun. In connection with the case, producer and star of the film, Alec Baldwin was charged with a new set of manslaughter charges. Alec Baldwin has pleaded not guilty.

Alec Baldwin was holding a Colt .45 when it discharged, killing Hutchins and wounding director Joel Souza. It was during the filming of Rust in New Mexico.

Alec Baldwin denies all charges

Ever since charges were slapped on several people present on the set, Alec has repeatedly denied responsibility, insisting he did not pull the trigger on the gun, which should not have been loaded with a live round.

After the incident took place, there were calls for tightening of norms and regulations around bringing a live firearm on the set of a film or show. Many also countered this with an argument that it was the sloppy management on the set that led to this and not the lack of rules.

Meanwhile, Alec Baldwin’s lawyers have filed a request for a quick trial to "minimise public vilification and suspicion and to avoid the hazards of proving his innocence that often arise after a lengthy delay in prosecution.”

Initial manslaughter charges against Alec Baldwin were dropped in April last year, due to what prosecutors called "new facts" that demanded "further investigation and forensic analysis." This led to calling for a grand jury which handed him fresh charges. If found guilty, Alec could be jailed for up to 18 months.

Alec Baldwin faces two alternative counts of involuntary manslaughter -- one involving "negligent use of a firearm" and one of acting "without due caution or circumspection."

SAG-AFTRA criticises new charges against actor

In all this, the actors' union SAG-AFTRA has taken Alec’s side and criticised the charges. The union said, "An actor's job is not to be a firearms or weapons expert. Firearms are provided for use on set under the guidance of multiple expert professionals directly responsible for the safe and accurate operation of that firearm."

Alec Baldwin is currently on bail.