House of Dragon star Milly Alcock is the new 'Supergirl' of DC

DC Studios finally has its ‘Supergirl’. Milly Alcock, who played the young Rhaenyra Targaryen in the first season of HBO’s House of the Dragon, will play the Woman of Steel in the new DC Universe.

The new DC universe is taken forward by James Gunn and Peter Safran and they are responsible for giving the whole DC space a rejig, with new talents and new stories.

As for Milly Alcock, she will headline the upcoming feature film titled Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow. This will be based on the DC comics of the same name by Tom King and Bilquis Evely.

Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow doesn’t have a director yet. The screenplay is written by Ana Nogueira of The Vampire Diaries.

It is not clear if the House of the Dragon actress will make her superhero debut with this feature but James Gunn has confirmed that she will indeed take forward a story that runs parallel to her Kryptonian cousin before setting off on her own story.