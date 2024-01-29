'I am deeply sorry…' Britney Spears issues apology to Justin Timberlake for her memoir revelations

Britney Spears is extending her apology and best wishes to her ex Justin Timberlake. Spears shocked her millions of fans when she posted a lengthy note for the American singer.

On Sunday night, the 42-year-old pop star took to her Instagram handle to share her apology for whatever she has written about Justin and their relationship in her memoir ''The Woman In Me”. The book that dominated headlines for months was released in October 2023.

In the post that came as a shock to many of her fans, Britney wrote, ''I wanna apologize for some of the things I wrote about in my book. If I offended any of the people I genuinely care about I am deeply sorry.''

Further, the pop star went on to praise Justin's new song ''Selfish''. ''I also wanted to say I am in love with Justin Timberlake’s new song “Selfish” 🌹 It is soo good and how come every time I see Justin and Jimmy together I laugh so hard ???'' she wrote.

In her memoir, ''The Woman in Me'', Spears shared many secrets of her life, from getting pregnant at the age of 19 to aborting a baby. She revealed how she underwent abortion because her beau at the time didn’t want to be a father.

Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake dated for a brief period in the early 2000s.

She wrote in her memoir, "I loved Justin so much. I always expected us to have a family together one day. This would just be much earlier than I'd anticipated. Justin definitely wasn't happy about the pregnancy. He said we weren't ready to have a baby in our lives, that we were way too young."

In her book, she also accused Justin of tarnishing her image with his video “Cry Me A River”, which turned her into a villain.