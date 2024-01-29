From facing identity crisis to leading an Indo-British film: Marvel actor Saaj Raja Interview

From showing off his Bollywood dance skills in Marvel’s The Eternals to leading a sports drama film titled A Game of Two Halves, which is an Indo-British co-production, actor Saaj Raja is set for a momentous start to 2024. The Indo-British actor wants to dabble with a lot of interesting content that infuses core values of both cultures as he gets ready for an interesting feature that will see him playing a young man named Sanjay, a British student who discovers his true self not amidst the academic pressures of a prestigious university, but on the dusty fields of Hyderabad city in India, while teaching football to underprivileged children.

In an exclusive interview with WION, Saaj Raja speaks about his upcoming feature A Game of Two Halves as the film delves into subjects of identity crisis, racial dissonance, and self-discovery.

Edited excerpts from the chat:

Q: What was the film set of A Game of Two Halves like?

A: I had a fantastic experience working on set for this film, especially at Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad. It was my first time filming in India. I woke up excited each day to be on set. Everybody there just wanted to give their all, which was contagious. It was also a privilege to work alongside such accomplished actors like Pawan Chopra and Swaroopa Ghosh. They were so gracious and took me under their wings! I learned a lot from them.

Q: What's your role like in this feature?

A: Sanjay is someone who wants to make a difference in the world whilst still trying to find his place in it. We’re all trying to figure life out and in the process often end up taking detours and hitting dead ends. Hyderabad is a shock to his system and it was fun exploring how he adapts to that.

Q: Since the film deals with a lot of issues that Indians growing up outside the country would have felt, did you personally ever feel racially discriminated against or had the feeling of being the odd one out?

A: Certainly. Growing up in Crawley, I was one of a handful of ethnic minority kids in my school up until the age of thirteen. I just wanted to fit in. I embraced my Indian roots outside of school, through community events and my family upbringing. But school wasn’t always an environment in which this aspect of my identity was accepted and celebrated, especially on the playground where racial slurs in jest weren’t uncommon. Identity crisis is very much a real thing for 1st and 2nd generation South Asians growing up in the UK. We’re given the responsibility to carry our culture forward whilst doing our best to integrate into British society.

Q: There's a lot of brown representation in a majority of white countries now but when you started, things were different. Do you have good or bad memories of those years?

A: I remember getting so excited whenever I saw a brown face on a screen during the 90s and early 2000s. Actors like Sanjeev Bhaskar on shows like Goodness Gracious Me broke down barriers so South Asian performers can thrive today. My parents also found that there were limited opportunities for me as a child in the entertainment industry. It’s amazing to see how the landscape is changing for the better and I’m fortunate to be in the mix.

Q: Would you like to lead a Bollywood film sometime since you can act, dance, and emote those desi emotions?

A: It’s been a dream since childhood to be in a Bollywood film. My parents would drive us to London just to catch the latest releases in cinema as children in the 90s. My parents also used to perform on stage at local Diwali events. I have them to thank for my moves! If the right opportunity came up, I’d be interested for sure.

Q: We have to talk about your stint in the big Marvel film. What is something memorable about The Eternals set?

A: The Bollywood dance sequence was initially only meant to be filmed in one day, but director Chloe Zao loved it so much, that we spent three days filming it. It was incredible and momentous to see so many South Asians on a Hollywood film set. A special moment to be proud of. The choreographer, Nileeka Bose, did an amazing job bringing everyone together.

Q: Did you get a chance to interact personally with the Marvel stars?

A: I got to interact with Kumail Nanjiani, Gemma Chan, and Richard Madden. Kumail was especially wonderful. He made a point to remind us how momentous it was that this many South Asians were on a Marvel film set. He even took time to give me some career advice amidst his busy shooting schedule.