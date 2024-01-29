What's in the Grammys luxury gift bag? This year, it's valued at a whopping $36,000

We are running in the Grammys week and The Recording Academy can’t keep the details of the luxury gift bag under wraps any longer. The luxury gift bag that every performer and presenter would be walking home with at the awards night is from Lash Fary’s Distinctive Assets and has some of the most expensive gift items.

Every year, the Grammys gift bag is possibly the most talked-about aspect of the awards apart from the big wins of course.

What we know of the gifting company behind the Grammys gift bag

The gifting company is a Los Angeles-based entertainment marketing company that is celebrating its 25-year partnership with The Recording Academy. It will produce the only official Grammys gifting lounge and the show’s presenter and performer gift bags.

In a statement, Fary said, “It has been a privilege and honor to have been a small part of music’s biggest night for 25 years. I believe our gifts are so well received because they range from functional to fabulous while embracing inclusivity and philanthropy.”

According to Hollywood Reporter, the gift bags are valued at $36,000, and Fary’s team has made a total of 145 bags. Distinctive Assets is also mounting a gifting lounge that will be open for three days of rehearsals. The lounge is presented by Miage Skincare, which will offer a five-piece line of luxury products for a fourth year.

Available in the lounge woule be Aiper, a cordless robotic pool cleaner; Auro Wellness Glutaryl health and longevity bundles; Cate Brown luxury sustainable throw pillows; top-rated Chilean wines from Frontera; heritage jewelry from Grossé; the Nap Bar’s Better Sleep Box; Oneisall all-in-one pet grooming vacuum blow dryer; Oxygenetix’s oxygenating foundation plus deluxe makeup accessories’ vegan leather jackets and cruelty-free outerwear from PETA x Noize; and THOR Kitchen welcome packages.

What we know of the Grammys luxury gift bags

The same report claims that the wide range of goodies in the luxury gift bags include a vegan beverage product from 1MD Nutrition, Mitchell S. Jackson’s book Fly: The Big Book of Basketball Fashion from Artisan Books, a portable, antimicrobial seats for personal items like purses from BAGCEIT, Banila Co. skincare, bird feeders, and portable blenders.

They also offer a free session with magician and mentalist Carl Reads Minds, sustainable skincare from Danucera, Dyson Zone noise-canceling headphones, products from EpicLight Beauty, exclusive access to the VIP life from FLY LYFE, mini Furby Furblets electronic toys, beauty products by Garnier and Goodal, and red light therapy by Helight.

The list goes on and includes footwear, Vicki Sokolik’s book If You See Them, collagen gummies by iHerb, products from Ilmma Beauty and imPRESS Beauty, Inaru chocolates, a variety pack of Karma Nuts, hair products by Kérastase, KISS Products, KUDO Protein Popcorn, pancake and waffle mixes by Living Prana, and the game Monopoly Knockout.

The luxury gift bag will also have products and services from Music Connection, gourmet salt, self-care experience by Nativa SPA, probiotic strawberry “yoggies” by Nature’s Garden, products from NaturGeeks, rolling duffel bag, gold-plated “sing ring” by OOVO, a smart toy for kids called Orboot by PlayShifu, socks, products from Pardon My Fro, a beanie by PETA, beverages by Poppi, a journal from Power of Positivity, a classic bag by Sattaché, items from a mental health-focused clothing brand, serum by Serucell, jewelry care items, dog and cat superfood, body oil, skincare by SOLAWAVE, items from men’s haircare line The Hair Forge, shampoo and conditioner by TRUSS Professional, products from hair pros Wella Professionals, hair, skin and body care from WEN by Chaz Dean, a sleep consultation voucher from Wesper, and an electric sparkling wine opener.

Grammy Awards Ceremony

Grammy Awards 2024 will have stars like Billie Eilish, Dua Lipa, Olivia Rodrigo, Luke Combs, Travis Scott and Joni Mitchell as the first set of performers announced by The Recording Academy. They will hit the Crypto.com Arena stage on February 4.

The Grammy Awards will be hosted by Trevor Noah. It will air live on CBS and will stream on Paramount+.