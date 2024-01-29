Legendary singer Joni Mitchell to perform at Grammy Awards for the first time in her career

Iconic singer Joni Mitchell is making her debut on the Grammy stage at the age of 80. The Grammys announced on Sunday that the Big Yellow Taxi singer will perform at the awards on February 4 for the first time in her decades-long career.



Mitchell is also nominated for one Grammy at the upcoming event in the best folk album category for her album Joni Mitchell At Newport [Live].



The River singer also announced the performance on her Instagram account on Sunday. Other performers on the special night include Billie Eilsh, Billy Joel, Dua Lipa, Luke Combs, Burna Boy, Olivia Rodrigo, Travis Scott and U2.



Grammy winner's first performance at Grammys



Joni Micthell is already a nine-time Grammy Award winner. She has been nominated a total of 18 times. She won a Grammy last in 2022 when she took home best historical album for Joni Mitchell Archives, Vol. 1: The Early Years (1963-1967). 2022 was a big year for Mitchell. She marked her first live performance in 20 years at the Newport Folk Festival in July 2022. Mitchell's set was recorded and released in the form of the 2023 album, ultimately earning the singer her first Grammy nomination in a folk category in many years.



The 66th annual Grammy Awards will air on CBS and Paramount+ on Feb 4. It will be held live at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.