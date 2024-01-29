Growing calls for change in law as Taylor Swift gets embroiled in cyber attack

The ongoing cyber attack on Taylor Swift has shaken the world. Every time you search for Taylor Swift on X and other social media platforms, what pops up are deepfake pornographic images of the celebrated singer much to the dislike of her fans and internet users in general. This attack has boldened the need to criminalise the practice in which artificial intelligence is used to synthesise fake but convincing explicit imagery.

Having started from Telegram and then to X, Taylor Swift’s search has been littered with pornographic images of hers. These images have now been removed from various platforms but only after they were viewed millions of times. In a statement, X said, “Our teams are actively removing all identified images and taking appropriate action against the accounts responsible for posting them.”

Meanwhile, calls for legislation that restricts online users from doing so have been growing. Yvette D Clarke, a Democratic congresswoman for New York, wrote on X: “What’s happened to Taylor Swift is nothing new. For yrs, women have been targets of deepfakes [without] their consent. And [with] advancements in AI, creating deepfakes is easier & cheaper. This is an issue both sides of the aisle & even Swifties should be able to come together to solve.”

Some individual US states have their own legislation against deepfakes, but there is a growing push for a change to federal law.

In May 2023, Democratic congressman Joseph Morelle unveiled the proposed Preventing Deepfakes of Intimate Images Act. This act aimed at making it illegal to share deepfake pornography without consent.