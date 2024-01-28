'Don’t fret – it’s not your fault': Users getting error message on X when searching for Taylor Swift

The entire internet erupted with anger after doctored pictures of Taylor Swift started circulating on different social media platforms. Earlier this week, Swift's pornographic images showing the singer in a very objectionable position during a Kansas City Chiefs game went viral, which triggered a massive backlash.



Presumably, to prevent people from searching for Taylor's images, it seems like X (formally Twitter) has taken a few steps. Amidst all this, a few changes have been made to the micro-blogging site and one change that netizens have found out is that they are not able to search Taylor Swift on the platform.

SAG-AFTRA calls Taylor Swift's explicit AI photos 'harmful', says ''must be made illegal’



If you search for Taylor Swift after the explicit photos went viral, you will get an error message. The message that appears on the screen reads, “Something went wrong, but don’t fret – it’s not your fault.”







However, when you search for words like 'Taylor', 'Swift', 'Taylor and Swift,' the result appears in the normal way.



The change has been made after several fake AI-generated images of Taylor went viral. As per the Daily Mail, the sexualised images of Taylor were created by a website known as Celeb Jihad, a deepfake porn site that has shared several faked photos of the A-listers.