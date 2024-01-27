SAG-AFTRA calls Taylor Swift's sexually explicit AI photos 'harmful', says ''must be made illegal’

Taylor Swift's pornographic, deep-fake images have triggered a lot of backlash from across the world, with netizens demanding legal action against those who have created sexually explicit photos of the singer.



On Friday, SAG-AFTRA (Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists) reacted to the grave issue, as they went on to call the deepfake images “upsetting, harmful, and deeply concerning."

In the statement released, the union representing Hollywood actors said, “The development and dissemination of fake images — especially those of a lewd nature — without someone’s consent must be made illegal,” the union said. “As a society, we have it in our power to control these technologies, but we must act now before it is too late.”

The doctored AI photos showed Swift in a very objectionable manner during a Kansas City Chiefs game.

As per the Daily Mail, the sexualised images of Taylor were created by a website known as Celeb Jihad, a deepfake porn site that has shared several faked photos of the A-listers.

AI was one of the main issues of the SAG-AFTRA strike last year.

White House on Taylor Swift's AI images

On Friday, the obscene AI-generated images of Swift were discussed during the White House press briefing.



When asked if President Biden would support the ban on AI-generated porn images, Karine Jean-Pierre, the White House press secretary, said, “It is alarming.” “We are alarmed by the reports of the circulation of images that you just laid out… There should be legislation, obviously, to deal with this issue.”