Missed watching The Marvels in theatres? Here's where you can watch online

The Marvels are coming to a screen near you. If you missed watching them on the big screen in 2023, you can now catch it on OTT. The MCU film is all set to get its OTT release in the coming days.



Helmed by Nia DaCosta, the superhero film starring Brie Larson as Captain Marvel, Iman Vellani as Ms Marvel and Teyonah Parris as Monica Rambeau will drop on Disney+Hotstar on February 9.



About The Marvels



The Marvels, also starring Samuel L Jackson as Nick Fury, released on the big screen on November 10 and earned USD 46.1 million in North America on day one, marking the worst opening in the history of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.



Produced by Marvel Studios, it also stars Zawe Ashton, Gary Lewis, Park Seo-joon, Zenobia Shroff, Mohan Kapur, and Saagar Shaikh. It revolves around the three lead characters' lives getting intertwined as they take on an interplanetary mission to save the cosmos.



Reacting to the film's box office debacle, Iman Vellani said that she was not worried about the numbers and instead celebrated the positive feedback that came her way for the Marvel Studios movie. This was Vellani's film debut.



When she was about the box office numbers, the actress who plays Kamala Khan/ superhero Ms Marvel in the feature film, referenced Bob Iger, the CEO of Marvel Studios' parent company Disney.



"I don't want to focus on something that's not even in my control, because what's the point? That's for Bob Iger," said Iman, who made her debut as Kamala Khan with Disney miniseries Ms Marvel in 2022.



"(The box office) has nothing to do with me. I'm happy with the finished product, and the people that I care about enjoyed the film. It's genuinely a good time watching this movie, and that's all we can ask for with these films. It has superheroes, it takes place in space, it's not that deep and it's about teamwork and sisterhood. It's a fun movie, and I'm just so happy that I can share it with people," she said.