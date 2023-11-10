The Marvels review: A middling superhero movie with a glimmer of hope

Picture this: 2019, Martin Scorsese drops a bombshell by saying that Marvel movies aren't cinema. The godfather of filmmaking dissing superhero flicks was not taken kindly by the Marvel fandom and even filmmakers and actors involved in MCU jumped in the fray. Little did we know that Scorsese's words might have cast a subtle curse on the MCU, leading to some stinkers since then.

Now, let's talk about The Marvels, the new kid on the MCU block. It's been more than four years since the original Captain Marvel, and it's like they're trying to decide if it's a gourmet meal or a fast-food combo. At 105 minutes, it's one of Marvel's shortest films, but don't let that fool you. Short doesn't always mean sweet.

The story revolves around three superheroines: Captain Marvel (Brie Larson), Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris), and Ms. Marvel (Iman Vellani). You might remember the latter two from WandaVision and Ms. Marvel. With all that buildup, you would expect some fireworks. But here's the catch: Dar-Benn (Zawe Ashton), the central antagonist seems to epitomise the recurring archetype of lacklustre villains that has plagued numerous MCU films and shows.

With motivations shrouded in ambiguity and a character profile that fails to leave a lasting impression, or any impression at all, she falls into the category of adversaries we have encountered far too many times before. Too by-the-numbers. And I am saying that as a huge fan of Ashton since Fresh Meat's times (seriously, watch it).

The Marvels throws us a curveball by playing with time. The heroes swap places in a kind of chaotic way. It's like playing musical chairs, but with superpowers. There's this scene where Captain Marvel is in the middle of a battle, and suddenly, she's Ms. Marvel. It's like a superhero version of Freaky Friday.

Director Nia DaCosta, known for Candyman, adds some fun through Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani), a fangirl who meets her idols, particularly Carol. Kamala's enthusiasm is infectious, and her interactions with the seasoned heroes bring a sense of charm to the movie. But the rest of the film feels like it's stuck in second gear.

It's glaringly evident that the MCU has been navigating a treacherous path since the culmination of Avengers: Endgame. Scorsese's 2019 critique still lingers, casting a discernible shadow over the franchise. The bygone days of monumental battles against formidable adversaries like Thanos appear as distant echoes.

The Marvels aims for the funny bone with Goose, the Flerkin cat. Lovers of the small felines might like a scene that involves several cute kittens. But it's like they are trying too hard to make you laugh and not hard enough to make you care.

The best part is actually at the very end, in the credits. And isn't that the perfect indication that a movie sucks? It gives us a teaser for what's coming next, and it is indeed intriguing. Nevertheless, this flicker of hope remains eclipsed by the overarching veil of mediocrity that envelops the majority of the film. The MCU needs a shake-up and a return to the cinematic grandeur that made it famous.