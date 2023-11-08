Is The Marvels set to be a box office bomb? MCU film tracking for disappointing opening

The box office projections forThe Marvels in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) has left industry insiders and fans with a sense of disappointment. The film is certain to fall far short of expectations.

Initially, The Marvels was projected to open with a box office range of $75 million to $80 million at the domestic box office. However, the reality has been starkly different. The film, as per The Hollywood Reporter, is now estimated to bring in a meagre $60 million to $65 million, with some predictions suggesting an even worse scenario, falling below the $60 million mark.

The Marvels is a sequel to the 2019 film Captain Marvel, which had an impressive opening of $153.4 million in North America and ultimately grossed $1.13 billion worldwide. This sequel, however, has had a far less favourable environment for its release. The ongoing actors' strike prevented any promotional activities from the cast, which has undoubtedly affected the film's ability to generate buzz.

Adding to the film's woes is the concept of "superhero fatigue." Earlier this summer, DC's The Flash suffered a lacklustre domestic opening of $55 million, leading to a total gross of just $270.6 million. While there have been exceptions to this trend, such as Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, which managed to exceed expectations, the overall interest in superhero films appears to be waning.