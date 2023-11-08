LIVE TV
ugc_banner

Is The Marvels set to be a box office bomb? MCU film tracking for disappointing opening

New DelhiEdited By: Kshitij Mohan RawatUpdated: Nov 08, 2023, 02:20 PM IST

The Marvels is set to hit theatres on November 10. Photograph:(Others)

Follow Us

Story highlights

Originally expected to open with $75-80 million domestically, The Marvels is now estimated to bring in a meagre $60-65 million, and some predictions even suggest it could fall below $60 million. 

The box office projections forThe Marvels in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) has left industry insiders and fans with a sense of disappointment. The film is certain to fall far short of expectations.

Initially, The Marvels was projected to open with a box office range of $75 million to $80 million at the domestic box office. However, the reality has been starkly different. The film, as per The Hollywood Reporter, is now estimated to bring in a meagre $60 million to $65 million, with some predictions suggesting an even worse scenario, falling below the $60 million mark.

trending now

The Marvels is a sequel to the 2019 film Captain Marvel, which had an impressive opening of $153.4 million in North America and ultimately grossed $1.13 billion worldwide. This sequel, however, has had a far less favourable environment for its release. The ongoing actors' strike prevented any promotional activities from the cast, which has undoubtedly affected the film's ability to generate buzz.

Adding to the film's woes is the concept of "superhero fatigue." Earlier this summer, DC's The Flash suffered a lacklustre domestic opening of $55 million, leading to a total gross of just $270.6 million. While there have been exceptions to this trend, such as Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, which managed to exceed expectations, the overall interest in superhero films appears to be waning.

Interest in The Marvels has been steadily declining since initial tracking estimates were reported. Advance ticket sales have failed to generate much excitement, even to the level of The Flash. In response, Marvel and Disney released a last-minute trailer focussing on the film's connection to the broader Avengers franchise, seemingly in a desperate bid to drum up interest. It remains to be seen whether it will make any difference.
 

author

Kshitij Mohan Rawat

Kshitij is a Senior Sub-Editor in WION's Entertainment section. He reviews, writes features and opinion pieces about latest movie and TV releases. He has been a movie and TV buff for most of his life. In his free time, he likes reading and gaming. He has previously worked with Indian Express.

RELATED

Is Reese Witherspoon dating Kevin Costner? 

Brian Cox joined 007: Road to a Million believing it was next James Bond movie

Patrick Dempsey named 'sexiest man alive' of 2023

Topics