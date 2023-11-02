Explained | Marvel overhauls strategy amid superhero slump. Will it work?

Marvel, the juggernaut of superhero cinema, is in a bit of a pickle lately, as reported in a comprehensive Variety feature. They have gone from being the cocky cool kid on the block to wrestling with some serious issues. It's like watching Tony Stark fumble with his Iron Man suit — not something we're used to seeing from the superhero universe. So, what exactly is going on with Marvel's strategy for their movies? Let's break it all down.

The Kang conundrum

It all started with Jonathan Majors, the promising actor poised to take the MCU by storm as Kang the Conqueror. However, fate had other plans. Majors found himself entangled in a messy legal scandal involving domestic violence charges, and Marvel was left in a dilemma. Do they stick with Kang, or do they pivot to another villain like Dr Doom? It's a classic "choose your path" scenario, but one with significant implications for the future of the MCU.

Majors had already made a mark in the MCU as a scene-stealing antagonist in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. He was set to become the franchise's next big thing in Loki, with the finale setting up Kang as the titular star of a fifth Avengers film in 2026. Now, all of this hangs in the balance, thanks to his legal woes.

The Marvel decision-makers gathered at their annual retreat in Palm Springs with a collective sense of anxiety. The high-flying confidence that once defined these gatherings had given way to a cloud of uncertainty. They were forced to discuss backup plans, such as pivoting to a different comic book adversary like Dr Doom. Yet, this decision carries its own set of complications, as Majors had already left his mark on the MCU, for better or worse. Overdose of superheroes

The MCU has been on a relentless mission to provide a never-ending stream of interconnected content for both theaters and Disney+. The goal was to never have a lapse in superhero storytelling, but this strategy appears to have backfired. The sheer volume of content produced taxed the Marvel apparatus to its limits, leading to viewer confusion and dissatisfaction.

"The Marvel machine was pumping out a lot of content. Did it get to the point where there was just too much, and they were burning people out on superheroes? It's possible," noted Wall Street analyst Eric Handler. This oversaturation risked compromising the quality that fans had come to expect from Marvel.

The Marvels misfire?

The Marvels was supposed to be a triumphant sequel to Captain Marvel, but it turned into a story of delays and reshoots. The film, with a budget of $250 million, was intended to be a box office behemoth. Instead, it's tracking for an opening well below the $185 million Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness achieved in its debut weekend.

Directed by Nia DaCosta, the film reunites Brie Larson's Captain Marvel with two superpowered allies. However, instead of building on the success of the original film, it stumbled into four weeks of reshoots to bring coherence to a tangled storyline. The director's departure for another project during post-production added further fuel to the fire. VFX fiasco

Marvel's visual effects team, once renowned for its excellence, is now struggling to keep pace with the endless stream of productions. The situation reached a tipping point when the world premiere of Quantumania featured shoddy CGI that left attendees baffled.

In February, when the film was shown, there were at least 10 scenes with last-minute, out-of-focus visual effects, according to a veteran power broker who witnessed the disaster. The rushed post-production schedule left little room for the VFX team to deliver their best work.

The situation led to a unanimous vote among Marvel VFX workers to unionise in September, sparking an industrywide trend. Their concerns included long hours and inadequate pay. Anna George, a former Marvel Studios VFX assistant coordinator, testified before the Congressional Labor Caucus about the studio's untenable deadlines and working conditions.

The difficulties extended to the very top of the VFX hierarchy, leading to the firing of Victoria Alonso, who oversaw the studio's physical production, post-production, VFX, and animation. Disney's top brass was reportedly infuriated by the declining quality control on Marvel productions, particularly on the expanding TV front.

Quality vs Quantity

Marvel's strategy of pushing out an abundance of content may have been its undoing. Fans, who once associated the Marvel brand with quality, are now questioning this association. As Joanna Robinson, a writer and podcaster, noted, "The quality is suffering," and many projects have felt "half-baked and undercooked." This deviation from their traditional model has raised concerns about the studio's ability to maintain the same level of excellence.

Blade's bumpy ride

Marvel's planned reboot of Blade with Mahershala Ali took an unexpected turn. Multiple script changes, director swaps, and a shutdown six weeks before production left the project in disarray. At one point, the story morphed into a narrative led by women, sidelining Blade as a supporting character in his own movie. Such a deviation from the established formula was perplexing, especially considering that Mahershala Ali, a two-time Oscar winner, was cast in the titular role.

The script for Blade underwent so many transformations that the studio was forced to bring in Michael Green, the Oscar-nominated writer of Logan, to start from scratch. The project's release date was pushed back to 2025, with speculation that the film's budget would be significantly reduced, marking a departure from Marvel's traditionally high-spending approach.

The Old Guard returns

In a move born out of desperation, Marvel is exploring the possibility of resurrecting beloved characters like Iron Man and Black Widow, who were seemingly killed off in Avengers: Endgame. While this could be an exciting prospect for fans, it comes with a hefty price tag, as Robert Downey Jr's upfront salary for Iron Man 3 was approximately $25 million. Reviving these iconic characters could be a costly gamble, even for Marvel.

The Fox factor

One potential lifeline for Marvel lies in the treasure trove of superhero properties acquired through Disney's purchase of 21st Century Fox in 2019. The deal brought characters like the X-Men and the Fantastic Four back into Marvel's fold, generating considerable excitement among fans. Deadpool 3 and a Fantastic Four reboot are on the horizon, offering fresh opportunities for storytelling and character crossovers.

Additionally, the acquisition of the X-Men franchise provides Marvel with a chance to reimagine these beloved characters within the MCU. The recent resolution of the Writers Guild of America (WGA) strike has allowed Marvel to initiate discussions with writers about integrating the X-Men into their cinematic universe.

Kevin Feige's reckoning

Amid these challenges, Kevin Feige, the mastermind behind the Marvel Cinematic Universe, is taking a step back to reassess their strategy. Recognising that some scripts and projects have veered off course, he's making difficult decisions to realign the studio's creative direction.

