WATCH | The Marvels final trailer teases a multiverse-hopping story, and a cure for superhero fatigue

Marvel fans worldwide are gearing up for the release of The Marvels, set to hit theatres this Friday, November 10. The release of the latest trailer has generated significant excitement, offering a glimpse into what promises to be an entry that finally cures the fatigue that has affected even the most ardent fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Directed by Nia DaCosta, The Marvels serves as a direct sequel to Captain Marvel and follows the Disney+ series Ms. Marvel. The film is the third instalment in Phase Five of the MCU, following Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

The Marvels will explore the consequences of previous events while introducing new adventures.

The film's official synopsis sets the stage for its storyline: "Carol Danvers, aka Captain Marvel, has reclaimed her identity from the tyrannical Kree and taken revenge on the Supreme Intelligence. But unintended consequences see Carol shouldering the burden of a destabilised universe. When her duties send her to an anomalous wormhole linked to a Kree revolutionary, her powers become entangled with that of Jersey City super-fan, Kamala Khan, aka Ms. Marvel, and Carol's estranged niece, now S.A.B.E.R. astronaut Captain Monica Rambeau. Together, this unlikely trio must team up and learn to work in concert to save the universe as The Marvels."

The film boasts a talented cast, with Brie Larson reprising her role as Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel, Iman Vellani taking on the character of Kamala Khan/Ms. Marvel, and Teyonah Parris portraying Captain Monica Rambeau. Supporting the main cast are Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury, Zawe Ashton as Dar-Benn, and Park Seo-joon as Prince Yan.