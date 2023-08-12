The Marvels director acknowledges 'superhero fatigue', says sequel is 'wacky' & 'silly'

Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) is known for its ever-expanding roster of superheroes, and the director of upcoming Captain Marvel sequel, titled The Marvels, Nia DaCosta claims the movie is set to take fans on a wild and colourful ride. Known for her work on Candyman, she recently sat down with Total Film magazine to give fans a sneak peek into what they can expect from this highly anticipated film. While acknowledging the existence of "superhero fatigue," DaCosta is confident that The Marvels will stand out from the crowd. The director emphasised that the film will offer a unique and unconventional experience within the MCU. She described the movie as "wacky" and "silly," setting it apart from the more serious tone often associated with superhero films.

DaCosta's vision promises to transport audiences to new and vibrant worlds that have not been explored within the MCU before.

"The biggest difference from the other MCU movies to date is that it’s really wacky, and silly. The worlds we go to in this movie are worlds unlike others you’ve seen in the MCU. Bright worlds that you haven’t seen before," she said.

What is The Marvels all about?

A direct sequel to the 2019's Captain Marvel, The Marvels also extends the narrative threads of the television miniseries Ms. Marvel from 2022. DaCosta has co-scripted the story with Megan McDonnell and Elissa Karasik. Leading the ensemble cast is Brie Larson, reprising her role as Carol Danvers, while Teyonah Parris steps into the shoes of Monica Rambeau and Iman Vellani embodies Kamala Khan. Alongside them, the film features Zawe Ashton, Park Seo-joon, and Samuel L Jackson.

The Marvels is slated for release in the United States on November 10, 2023, as part of Phase Five of the MCU.

The Marvels synopsis

The Marvels synopsis reads, "Carol Danvers aka Captain Marvel has reclaimed her identity from the tyrannical Kree and taken revenge on the Supreme Intelligence. But unintended consequences see Carol shouldering the burden of a destabilised universe. When her duties send her to an anomalous wormhole linked to a Kree revolutionary, her powers become entangled with that of Jersey City super-fan, Kamala Khan aka Ms. Marvel, and Carol's estranged niece, now S.A.B.E.R. astronaut Captain Monica Rambeau. Together, this unlikely trio must team-up and learn to work in concert to save the universe as The Marvels."

WATCH WION LIVE HERE