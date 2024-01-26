Taylor Swift's sexually explicit AI photos spark outrage, fans demand legal action

Taylor Swift, one of the world's most celebrated star musicians, has become the latest victim of deep-fake technology. Earlier this week, some explicit and obscene AI-generated images of Swift started circulating on the internet.



The doctored AI photos showed Swift in a very objectionable manner during a Kansas City Chiefs game.

The ''Lover'' singer has often been spotted at the Kansas game to support her beau Travis Kelce.



As per the Daily Mail, the sexualised images of Taylor were created by a website known as Celeb Jihad, a deepfake porn site that has shared several faked photos of the A-listers.

The images were shared by the website on January 15 under the title 'Taylor Swift Chiefs Sex Scandal Caught On Camera'.

The photos that have been widely shared on social media sites have triggered Taylor's millions of fans, who expressed their anger at the sexualised images.



Some netizens took action and started urging social media users to report the images.



One user wrote, ''I'm gonna need the entirety of the adult Swiftie community to log onto twitter (Known as X), search the term "taylor swift ai," click the media tab, and report every single ai generated pornographic photo of taylor that they can see because im f**king done with this bs. elon get it together.''

However, many images remain online. people sharing the ai pics are sick and disgusting. protect taylor swift at all costs 🤍pic.twitter.com/J2QexdDae0 — samantha. 🌿 (@hawthornesgf) January 25, 2024 × While Swift has not commented on the photos, a source has reportedly revealed that she is “furious” over her nude AI-generated images.