Taylor Swift's sexually explicit AI photos spark outrage, fans demand legal action
While Taylor Swift has not commented on the photos, a source has reportedly revealed that she is “furious” over her nude AI-generated images
Taylor Swift, one of the world's most celebrated star musicians, has become the latest victim of deep-fake technology. Earlier this week, some explicit and obscene AI-generated images of Swift started circulating on the internet.
The doctored AI photos showed Swift in a very objectionable manner during a Kansas City Chiefs game.
The ''Lover'' singer has often been spotted at the Kansas game to support her beau Travis Kelce.
As per the Daily Mail, the sexualised images of Taylor were created by a website known as Celeb Jihad, a deepfake porn site that has shared several faked photos of the A-listers.
The images were shared by the website on January 15 under the title 'Taylor Swift Chiefs Sex Scandal Caught On Camera'.
The photos that have been widely shared on social media sites have triggered Taylor's millions of fans, who expressed their anger at the sexualised images.
Some netizens took action and started urging social media users to report the images.
One user wrote, ''I'm gonna need the entirety of the adult Swiftie community to log onto twitter (Known as X), search the term "taylor swift ai," click the media tab, and report every single ai generated pornographic photo of taylor that they can see because im f**king done with this bs. elon get it together.''
"Who ever is making those Taylor swift AI pictures you are a disgusting person," said another user.
Wrote another user, "the same men who call taylor swift mid are searching for taylor swift ai cause they can't see women successful but they enjoy them being degraded."
im gonna need the entirety of the adult swiftie community to log onto twitter, search the term "taylor swift ai," click the media tab, and report every single ai generated p0rnographic photo of taylor that they can see because im fvcking done with this bs.— Mason🌌🏁 (@GetawayKarma) January 25, 2024
elon get it together. pic.twitter.com/UBOBcudzb0
Taylor's fans continued to show their anger over Swift's photos.
whoever making those taylor swift ai pictures going to heII pic.twitter.com/pr7RgCDH89— kira 👾 (@kirawontmiss) January 25, 2024
“taylor swift is a billionaire she’ll be fine” THAT DOESN’T MEAN U CAN GO AROUND POSTING SEXUAL AI PICS OF HER LIKE A FREAK SHE’S STILL HUMAN BEING WITH FEELINGS— dee♡ (@comebvckbehere) January 25, 2024
PROTECT TAYLOR SWIFT pic.twitter.com/RRhTWusyyt
I wish the public was horrified by AI porn without Taylor Swift being involved, but the disgusting thing is this could be the only thing that moves the needle and and gets the ball rolling on a crackdown. Don't ever tell me she doesn't have power to spur change.— darling (@unlikelydarling) January 25, 2024
Many of Tayor's photos have been removed from the microblogging site for violating the rules.
However, many images remain online.
people sharing the ai pics are sick and disgusting. protect taylor swift at all costs 🤍pic.twitter.com/J2QexdDae0— samantha. 🌿 (@hawthornesgf) January 25, 2024
While Swift has not commented on the photos, a source has reportedly revealed that she is “furious” over her nude AI-generated images.
PROTECT TAYLOR SWIFT— sof 💋| will see taylor (@insanelesbian13) January 25, 2024
RESPECT TAYLOR SWIFT
using ai generated pornography of someone is awful and inexcusable. you guys need to be put in jail.
TAYLOR SWIFT AI pic.twitter.com/75sIvmHsUj
“Whether or not legal action will be taken is being decided but there is one thing that is clear: these fake AI generated images are abusive, offensive, exploitative and done without Taylor’s consent and/or knowledge,” a source told the Daily Mail.
