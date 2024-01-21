Taylor Swift's alleged stalker, who tried to break into her NYC home, arrested

A man was arrested on Saturday for allegedly attempting to break into Taylor Swift's Tribeca apartment in New York City. According to a report, the New York Police Department responded to a call about a "disorderly person" on Franklin Street, where officers were informed that the individual had attempted to open a door to a building at the location, as confirmed by a spokesperson for the NYPD.

While police did not confirm the suspect's identity or explicitly state that he was trying to enter Swift's residence, eyewitnesses claimed otherwise. One witness recounted seeing the individual around 1 p.m., going up to Taylor Swift's door. The witness was unsure if the man had knocked or rang the doorbell. This eyewitness also revealed that the suspect had been seen in the neighbourhood, particularly around Swift's residence, for several weeks.

A second source, residing nearby, shared exclusively with Page Six that they had observed the same man "lurking here for a month," engaging in disruptive behaviour such as sleeping on the stoop, chain-smoking, shouting, and making everyone uncomfortable. The neighbour claimed to have called the police multiple times, with no significant action taken until the suspect attempted to break into the building.

Upon police arrival at approximately 1:45 p.m. ET, officers engaged in a civil conversation with the alleged stalker before taking him into custody. The bearded individual, with shaggy brown hair, was photographed during the booking process wearing a tan hoodie, khaki pants, a navy blue jacket, and tan gloves.

Police reported that the suspect was taken into custody due to an unrelated active warrant for his arrest. As of now, he remains in custody, according to Page Six.

Reps of the pop star have not reacted to the incident, as of now!

The pop superstar is still in NYC and she is expected to attend her boyfriend Travis Kelce's game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium in upstate New York on Sunday.