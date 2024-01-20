Hrithik Roshan’s Fighter gets a UA certificate, film’s runtime revealed

The release of Sidharth Anand's action drama Fighter is just around the corner, and the excitement among the audience for the movie is palpable. The movie brings together the two stalwarts of Bollywood, Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone, for the first time. Prior to its big release on January 25, the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) gave the movie a UA certificate. The film will run for two hours and 46 minutes. The certificate board has also given insight into the film's plot, which has garnered the headlines after a few Pakistani stars slammed the movie for showing an anti-Pak narrative.

As per the certificate, the film's plot will revolve around the escalating militant activities along the Line of Control. In response, Air Headquarters establishes a special unit named Air Dragons at the Air Force base in Srinagar. Comprising Sukhoi 30 fighter jets and ALH Helicopter, Air Dragons is an elite unit featuring the best combat aviators from the Indian Air Force.







The film revolves around an elite group of Air Force officers comprising Squadron Leader Shamsher Pathania (Hrithik), Squadron Leader Minal Rathore (Deepika), and Group Captain Rakesh Jai Singh (Anil), among others. Apart from the thrilling plot, the audience is most excited to see the chemistry between Deepika and Hrithik.

In addition to the lead cast, Fighter features Karan Singh Grover, Sanjeeda Sheikh and Akshay Oberoi in supporting roles.