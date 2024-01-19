Pakistani actors' slams Hrithik Roshan's Fighter for anti-Pakistan narrative, director Siddharth Anand reacts

Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone's Fighter is among the most-awaited Bollywood. Helmed by Siddharth Anand, the action drama that brings two stalwarts Hrithik and Deepika for the first time together has been on everyone's watch list since the announcement. The release of the aerial drama is just around the corner, and now the movie has found itself in controversy.

The movie has been called out after the recently released trailer for the movie, which showed the movie's anti-Pakistan narrative. Set in the aftermath of the Pulwama attack, the action-packed teaser showed the Indian Air Force's revenge against the terrorist attack. Soon after the teaser was dropped, many Pakistani actors went on to slam the makers for showing an anti-Pakistan narrative and hatred.

What are Pakistani celebrities saying about fighters?

Soon after the trailer was dropped, many Pakistani celebrities, such as Hania Aamir, Adnan Siddiqui, and others, went on to criticize the movie, saying that it's a ''cheap story of hatred.''

Actress Hania Aamir, who enjoys huge popularity in Pakistan and India as well, went on to slam the makers saying that it's sad to see cinema being used to feed the riff between the two countries.



She wrote in an IG story, "So sad and unfortunate to know that there are artists out there in this day and age who are aware of the power that the cinema holds and still go ahead and feed the riff between the two countries. I feel sorry for the artists who try to bridge the gap by trusting their art as a medium."

Other Pakistani actor Asad Siddiqui wrote, "Same old chronicle. Aren't you guys tired of selling the same false crap?! Grow up, guys! The world is moving on and getting mature but why do you want to sell this cheap story of hatred? Could have also promoted peace. Don't we have enough hatred in the world that you had to boost more hate [through] this global medium of movies?", he said before adding, "We all have a responsibility to promote peace around the globe instead of hate. What are you trying to prove here with this movie though?! How about checking facts that the whole world knows? You came, and we shot your MiG-21 and captured your pilot and then we released him with a fantastic cup of tea. Wake up, you guys." #FighterMovie #stopgenerationalhate pic.twitter.com/KmmyE6ydwm — Asad Siddiqui (@AsadSiddiqui_) January 15, 2024 × Adnan Siddiqui wrote that it's 'disheartening' to see Bollywood hate-filled movies against Pakistan, showing them as villains, "Once celebrated for love, Bollywood now crafts hate-filled narratives, portraying us as villains. Despite our love for your films, it's disheartening. Art transcends boundaries; let's use it to promote love and peace. Two nations, victims of politics, deserve better."

Adnan Siddiqui wrote that it's 'disheartening' to see Bollywood hate-filled movies against Pakistan, showing them as villains, "Once celebrated for love, Bollywood now crafts hate-filled narratives, portraying us as villains. Despite our love for your films, it's disheartening. Art transcends boundaries; let's use it to promote love and peace. Two nations, victims of politics, deserve better."

Sidharth Anand's subtle reaction:

Actress Hania Aamir was quickly called out by the netizens who slammed her for showing a double narrative. One netizen wrote that she has slammed the Fighter, despite having previously worked in the movie showing Pakistan Air Force fighting against India. Sharing the screengrab of Hania's post, one X user wrote, "Didn't she literally work in a movie which was anti-India? If indian celebs have no issue with the anti-India stuff Pakistani celebs do in movies, why do Pak celebs care so much?" was 'art' breathing here @realhaniahehe ?? https://t.co/MWKgHBgk88 pic.twitter.com/rxt6UKwfNh — ً (@i_Anushka_) January 17, 2024 × Reacting to this, Anand used a thinking emoji.

Reaction to another response, reading, ''was 'art' breathing here @realhaniahehe??'', the Pathaan director wrote, ''Oh!'' 🤔 — Siddharth Anand (@justSidAnand) January 17, 2024 × Fighter trailer