Indian actor Rashmika Mandanna's viral deepfake video: Delhi Police nabs creator in Andhra Pradesh

Delhi Police on Saturday (Jan 20) arrested the mastermind and creator behind the deepfake video featuring actress Rashmika Mandanna in Andhra Pradesh, media reports said. The manipulated video, where Rashmika's face was superimposed onto British influencer Zara Patel, had gone viral, sparking a widespread investigation.

Since November, authorities have been diligently pursuing leads in the Rashmika case. The Delhi Police had interrogated numerous social media users who shared the deepfake, but the originator had remained elusive until now. The law enforcement agency had previously reached out to Meta as well in November, urging them to provide the URL of the account responsible for circulating the viral video.

An FIR had been filed in connection with the incident. Former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar also fell victim to a deepfake video. The video was manipulated to endorse an online game.

Tendulkar discredited the video and urged others to report such instances.

"These videos are fake. It is disturbing to see rampant misuse of technology. Request everyone to report videos, ads & apps like these in large numbers. Social media platforms need to be alert and responsive to complaints. Swift action from their end is crucial to stopping the spread of misinformation and fake news," Sachin wrote on X.

India's action on deepfakes

In response to the rising threat of deepfakes, the Indian government has announced its intention to formulate regulations targeting the issue. The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology will spearhead the efforts to draft regulations, making social media platforms and content creators accountable for the menace.

During the G20 Virtual Summit, PM Modi had expressed concern about deepfake technology, asserting that AI must be safe for the public. In collaboration with nations like the United Kingdom, United States, Australia, and China, India signed the Bletchley Declaration during the AI Safety Summit, signaling a collective commitment to collaborate on AI safety research.