Shoaib Malik ties knot with Pakistan actor Sana Javed amid separation rumours with Sania Mirza

Veteran Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik tied the knot with Pakistani actress Sana Javed. The news came when rumours were rife about his divorce from Indian tennis legend Sania Mirza.



On Saturday(Jan 20), Shoaib made his wedding news official. Taking to his social media handles, Malik shared two photos of him and Sana from their wedding ceremony.



The couple tied the knot in an intimate nikah ceremony. More details of the marriage have been kept under wraps.



Sharing the photos, Malik wrote, ''Alhamdullilah ♥️And We created you in pairs.''



Rumours related to the Indian tennis star and Pakistani cricketer's divorce have been circulating for years now; however, they both have always been tight-lipped about their private lives. The news of the marriage came just a few days after Sania shared a cryptic post on marriage and divorce, sparking separation rumours with Malik.

The post shared on her Instagram story read, “Marriage is hard. Divorce is hard. Choose your hard. Obesity is hard. Being fit is hard. Choose your hard. Being in debt is hard. Being financially disciplined is hard. Choose your hard. Communication is hard. Not communicating is hard. Choose your hard. Life will never be easy. It will always be hard. But we can choose our hard. Pick wisely."



Shoaib and Sania got married in Hyderabad, India, in 2010. The couple also shares a son, Izhaan.



The photos quickly went viral with netizens expressing shock over the news.

