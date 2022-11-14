Divorce Controversy: Sania Mirza, Shoaib Malik, Ayesha Omar and the story so far

Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik married each other back in 2010, and there was a galore of news about the Indian-Pakistani couple's cross-border love story. It was Shoaib who arranged a meeting with the tennis star when they first met each other in Australia. In her autobiography, Ace Against Odds, Sania told that she met her husband when they were both going through difficult times professionally. But, this was not the first time that the celebrity duo tied the knot, Shoaib Malik married his first wife, Ayesha Siddique back in 2002; and Sania Mirza was also engaged to her childhood friend, Sohrab Mirza before marrying Shoaib Malik.

What is the controversy?

Though the actual reason for their alleged split is not known yet, there have been rumours that the cricketer has cheated on the tennis star with a popular Pakistani actress and model named Ayesha Omar. There have been reports in Pakistani media that both Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik are currently living separately and only co-parenting their son, Izhaan. Both the stars haven't confirmed anything as of now but, Sania Mirza has been adding fuel to the fire by sharing cryptic posts on Instagram, which read, "Where do broken hearts go? To find Allah". On Friday as well, she shared a cute photo with her son Izhaan and wrote, “The moments that get me through the hardest days.”

Who is Ayesha Omar and why she is in the news?

Ayesha Omar is a Pakistani actress, model and YouTuber. She is one of the most popular and highest-paid actresses in Pakistan and is considered as a style icon in her home country. Before coming into movies in 2015, she also released her singles in 2012, which was a commercial success.

She is known to have worked in Pakistani films like 'Karachi Se Lahore' (2015), 'Yalghaar' (2017) and 'Kaaf Kangana' (2019). She is reportedly one of the highest-paid actresses and enjoys a massive fan following on her YouTube account. She made her film debut in the lead role with the successful romantic-comedy Karachi Se Lahore in 2015. Earlier, Ayesha Omar collaborated with Shoaib Malik for a bold photoshoot, which is stated to be the reason for the cricketer's divorce from Sania.

Who is Ayesha Siddiqui, ex-wife of Shoaib Malik?

Before getting married to Sania, Shoaib's past life became a major point of discussion, as a woman named Ayesha Siddiqui claimed that the Pakistani cricketer was already married to her, and a huge controversy followed. Ayesha, who is also known by the name of Maha Siddiqui was a teacher by profession and hailed from Hyderabad. It was alleged that Shoaib was going to marry Sania, without getting divorced from his first wife.

Ayesha is said to have filed a police complaint against Shoaib for cheating on her, after revealing that they got married in 2002 and also shared video clips of their marriage as proof. She stated that she only wanted to get divorced from Shoaib Malik, and it was later revealed that she even got INR 15 crore alimony from the Pakistani cricketer. Initially, Shoaib Malik kept denying the marriage, he later got divorced from his first wife Ayesha Siddique in April 2010, a few days before his marriage to Sania.

Sania and Shoaib were together recently during the birthday of their son Izhaan. Malik travelled from Pakistan to Dubai to be with their son on his special day and shared pictures from the birthday celebration. Back then there were no rumours of divorce between the couple. However, on Saturday, the OTT platform Urduflix announced on its official Instagram handle that Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik are coming up with their show named "The Mirza Malik Show".

Another interesting detail that is making the fans concerned is Shoaib's recent appearance on the Pakistani Cricket show named, 'Ask the Pavillion' where he was asked about the location of Sania's tennis academies. Shoaib replied by saying that he doesn't know much about the academies. Shoaib's response surprised Waqar Younis and he jokingly said, "what sort of husband you are?"