'The Mirza Malik Show': Sania Mirza, Shoaib Malik to appear in a show amid divorce rumours

Rumours related to Indian Tennis star Sania Mirza and Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik's divorce have been circulating, but so far there's no official statement from either side. Amid speculations about legal separation, Mirza and Malik have announced that they will soon appear together in a reality show.

On Saturday (November 12), the OTT platform Urduflix announced on its official Instagram handle that Sania and Shoaib are coming up with their show titled "The Mirza Malik Show".

The caption of the social media post of the poster of the show featuring Sania and Shoaib read, "The Mirza Malik Show very soon only on Urduflix". In the poster, the star couple can be seen standing in front of a green wall, with Sania keeping her hand on Shoaib's shoulder.

Shoaib married India's tennis star in 2010. The couple has lived in Dubai ever since. They welcomed their son Izhaan in 2018.

Recently, many reports circulated online claiming Shoaib and Sania's 12-year marriage had ended and they were co-parenting their son. The couple has not yet responded to the rumours.

There are mixed reactions to the post, as the announcement has left netizens confused. A social media user commented: "Was it a publicity stunt?". Another wrote: "So divorce was for publicity purposes. Shame."

Some fans expressed happiness also as one user said, "Just forgive each other be with each other u both look together nice." Another wrote: "Please never get separated. You look good together. May Allah s.w.t bless you."