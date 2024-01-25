Cher's son Elijah Allman accuses singer of abusive behaviour amid conservatorship battle

Singer Cher's son has stated to the court that he is "fully capable" of managing his obligations despite his mother's conservatorship petition. Elijah Blue Allman filed a petition in the court on Tuesday weeks after Cher had appealed to the court to make her his conservator and was granted the same by the court.



Elijah has stated that since his initial hearing earlier this month, he's refrained from the use of illicit substances that "have historically caused the incidents that have given rise to my mother's concern."



Elijah and his estranged wife Marieangela King are now on the path toward reconciliation, and King claimed in her own declaration that Cher is "categorically unfit to serve as conservator" and to have "witnessed and experienced abusive behavior coming mostly from Elijah's mother."



Elijah is the son of Cher and late musician Gregg Allman. Cher married Gregg Allman days after her divorce from Sonny Bono in 1975.

Earlier Cher had argued in the conservatorship petition, "Elijah is entitled to regular distributions from a trust established by his father for his benefit, but given his ongoing mental health and substance abuse issues, Petitioner is concerned that any funds distributed to Elijah will immediately be spent on drugs, leaving Elijah with no assets to provide for himself, and putting Elijah’s life at risk."



Cher had also claimed that she had worked "tirelessly" to help Elijah get "into treatment." She also claimed that his wife was "not supportive" of his recovery and was actively working against keeping Elijah from "getting clean and sober."