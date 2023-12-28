Cher appointed as conservator for her son Elijah Blue Allman's estate

American singer Cher has been assigned as the temporary conservator for her son Elijah Blue Allman's estate. The singer had filed a petition seeking conservatorship for her son as he was '"significantly incapable of handling his financial resources" due to severe mental health and substance abuse challenges," stated the court papers obtained by the media. Elijah Blue Allman is the son of Cher and the late musician Gregg Allman. Cher and Gregg Allman tied the knot just days after her divorce from Sonny Bono in 1975.

According to reports, Cher in the conservatorship petition argued, "Elijah is entitled to regular distributions from a trust established by his father for his benefit, but given his ongoing mental health and substance abuse issues, Petitioner is concerned that any funds distributed to Elijah will immediately be spent on drugs, leaving Elijah with no assets to provide for himself, and putting Elijah's life at risk."



Two of Elijah's siblings reportedly nominated their mother as the conservator.



"Petitioner has worked tirelessly to get Elijah into treatment and get him the help he needs," the documents stated.



The 77-year-old singer also claimed that Elijah's estranged wife, Marie Angela King is not supportive of Elijah's recovery "and that Angela actively works to keep Elijah from getting clean and sober or receiving mental health treatment that he desperately needs."



Elijah filed for divorce from Marie Angela in November 2021, and she countered with her filing one year later.