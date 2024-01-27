Fan breaks Guinness World Record for identifying most Taylor Swift songs in a minute

Swiftie Bilal Ilyas Jhandir, 20, from Pakistan, has secured a coveted spot in the Guinness World Records by breaking the record for identifying the most Taylor Swift songs in a minute. The announcement was made on January 26, marking a momentous occasion for the dedicated Taylor Swift fan.

Bilal successfully named an impressive 34 randomly listed hits from Taylor Swift's top 50 best-selling songs, surpassing the previous record held by UK radio host Dan Simpson, who identified 27 tracks in 2019.

The challenging task involved recognising the initial lyrics of Taylor Swift's hits, which were read aloud in monotone by a man. Notably, the lyrics were not accompanied by any music, making the feat even more impressive. Describing himself as a "die-hard" Taylor Swift fan, Bilal shared, "I have listened to each and every song of hers. I can identify almost any song of hers from the lyrics."

To prepare for this remarkable feat, Bilal dedicated a 13-week-long period to extensive listening sessions, immersing himself in Taylor Swift's extensive discography. His commitment was such that he even recited lyrics while sleeping.

Also read: Brazilian pop star Dani Li dies at 42 after liposuction surgery complications

Despite finding the task challenging, Bilal considered it "easy" due to his regular listening habits and natural memorisation of Taylor Swift's lyrics. Proudly embracing the title of 'Officially Amazing Swiftie,' Bilal expressed his admiration for the pop singer and deemed breaking the record the "best way on Earth" to showcase his love for the artist.

Having been a fan of Taylor Swift since the age of 13, Bilal considers "Folklore" to be his favourite album, appreciating the artist's authenticity and the emotional depth of her lyrics. In his post-record achievement comments, Bilal acknowledged Swift's ability to touch listeners' hearts through her music.