Brazilian pop star Dani Li dies at 42 after liposuction surgery complications

In a tragic turn of events, Brazilian pop star Dani Li, born Danielle Fonseca Machado, passed away at the age of 42 after experiencing complications during a liposuction surgery. Widely known in Brazil for her hit song "Eu sou da Amazonia" (I'm from the Amazon), Dani Li underwent the procedure on Friday, which included liposuction on her belly and back, as well as breast reduction.

Unfortunately, the surgery led to complications, and she was rushed to a hospital in Brazil, reporters Metro. Despite efforts to address the medical issues, Dani Li succumbed to the complications and passed away on Wednesday.

Her husband, Marcelo Mira expressed grief, stating, "We are very shaken by all this. The burial will be on Saturday." The couple shares a 7-year-old daughter.

The family announced on Dani Li's Instagram account that a ceremony would take place at a larger venue for fans and well-wishers to pay their condolences and bid farewell to the late pop star.

Dani Li's musical journey began in her hometown of Afua in the Amazon jungle, where she started singing at the young age of 5. After participating in talent shows in her hometown, she moved to Macapa at the age of 17. The 42-year-old singer had released her last song just two months ago.

While the cause of Dani Li's death remains unconfirmed, an investigation is reportedly underway, according to the publication. The circumstances leading to the medical complications during the liposuction surgery are yet to be clarified.