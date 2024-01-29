Adele pledge to go on a world tour, spills details about her next album release
Story highlights
In 2021, Adele released her fourth studio album 30 that went on to shatter several records. A year after her album, the singer kicked off her Las Vegas residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace. Last year, the Grammy-winning singer extended the dates from November to June.
Adele spilt some major details about her next world tour, which unfortunately is not happening anytime soon. The ''Hello'' singer gave hope to her millions of fans as she talked about her touring plans, which will probably happen after her next album.
Adele is currently busy with her Weekends With Adele’s Las Vegas residency and will be performing at Caesar's Palace until June this year.
During her recent performance, Adele went on to talk about her album, revealing that she would surely go on a world tour with the next album.
“I just don’t think I’m gonna write an album for quite some time,” she told the audience. “But next time I do, I’ll come to wherever it is you live.”
Adele says she will tour for her next album:— Pop Crave (@PopCrave) January 28, 2024
“I just don’t think I’m gonna write an album for quite some time… But next time I do, I’ll come to wherever it is you live.” pic.twitter.com/HuJKseKiiP
In 2021, Adele released her fourth studio album, ''30'', which went on to shatter several records. A year after her album, the singer kicked off her Las Vegas residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace. Last year, the Grammy-winning singer extended the dates from November to June.
"I'm gonna miss this so much," she told the concertgoers. "I really, really, really do love this show."
In October last year, Adele went on to talk about her residency show, which marked her comeback to live performing.
What's in the Grammys luxury gift bag? This year, it's valued at a whopping $36,000
In an Instagram post, the British singer said, "This residency, these shows have changed my life. I desperately needed to fall back in love with performing live again, and I have," the songstress said in a lengthy caption to a video montage showing highlights of her residency. "I needed to reconnect with my songs and remember what they mean to me, and I have! Being on stage over the last year so up close and personal with an audience again after all these years has been a truly extraordinary restorative experience that I’ll never forget."
This residency, these shows have changed my life. I desperately needed to fall back in love with performing live again, and I have. I needed to reconnect with my songs and remember what they mean to me, and I have! Being on stage over the last year so up close and personal with… pic.twitter.com/Wkj39O8ozQ— Adele (@Adele) October 20, 2023
"The looks on your faces, seeing you laugh and cry together singing your hearts out and hoarding bags of confetti. All the simi dolls, friendship bracelets, flowers, facetime calls and flags. It’s crazy how joyful a show full of sad songs can be!!" she continued.