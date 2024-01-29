Adele pledge to go on a world tour, spills details about her next album release

Adele spilt some major details about her next world tour, which unfortunately is not happening anytime soon. The ''Hello'' singer gave hope to her millions of fans as she talked about her touring plans, which will probably happen after her next album.

Adele is currently busy with her Weekends With Adele’s Las Vegas residency and will be performing at Caesar's Palace until June this year.

During her recent performance, Adele went on to talk about her album, revealing that she would surely go on a world tour with the next album.

“I just don’t think I’m gonna write an album for quite some time,” she told the audience. “But next time I do, I’ll come to wherever it is you live.” Adele says she will tour for her next album:



“I just don’t think I’m gonna write an album for quite some time… But next time I do, I’ll come to wherever it is you live.” pic.twitter.com/HuJKseKiiP — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) January 28, 2024 × In 2021, Adele released her fourth studio album, ''30'', which went on to shatter several records. A year after her album, the singer kicked off her Las Vegas residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace. Last year, the Grammy-winning singer extended the dates from November to June.



"I'm gonna miss this so much," she told the concertgoers. "I really, really, really do love this show."

In October last year, Adele went on to talk about her residency show, which marked her comeback to live performing.