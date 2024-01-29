Three unreleased songs under Lady Gaga’s real name leak on streamers

Did we just access some unreleased versions of Lady Gaga’s hit songs this weekend? Listed under her real name, Stefani Germanotta, these unreleased versions of her hit songs made their way to streaming services, much to the surprise of her fans, who couldn't believe their luck.

Have you heard these unreleased Lady Gaga songs yet?

The three songs that sound like unreleased versions of songs we’ve heard before are purported different mixes or versions of two previously released songs – “Perfect Illusion” and “Fashion”. This also includes an unreleased 2007 song called "Retro Physical".

Fans who have done some internet digging claim that the 2007 unreleased song is a collaboration with producer Noize Trip which has been making the rounds online for many years. It, however, sounds a lot like a song from her 2008 debut album, The Fame.

The other two sound like early versions of the officially released songs. While the unreleased song which is called “Fashion” is listed as a demo, it plays as a slightly sped-up version of the Gaga song included on 2009’s Confessions of a Shopaholic soundtrack.

Some even feel that these don’t strike them as leaks but the doings of Artificial Intelligence. Users speculate that they feel that the “Perfect Illusion” demo was made with AI.

The tracks were uploaded in late January, some nine days ago by a person called UnreleasedSongs. It also claims that they have the copyright to these songs. Also read: Growing calls for change in law as Taylor Swift gets embroiled in cyber attack

The songs are posted on Spotify, Apple Music and Tidal.