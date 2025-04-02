Fans, get ready for Kyoto Animation’s upcoming movie, Miss Kobayashi’s Dragon Maid: A Lonely Dragon Wants to Be Loved! Following the release of a poster and an official announcement, the first trailer of the movie has now been unveiled.

On Wednesday (April 2), the trailer for the highly anticipated film was released. Additionally, the clip previews the recently announced ending song, Bokutachi no Hibi, performed by Sachiko Kobayashi. The insert song Negaigoto (Wish) by Kotringo has also been revealed.

Plot Details for Miss Kobayashi’s Dragon Maid: A Lonely Dragon Wants to Be Loved

The new film will take place after the events of the TV anime series and will center around Kanna as she reunites with her missing father

As per Comicbook, the movie will focus on “The normal office worker, Miss Kobayashi. Dragons gathered after being attracted by Miss Kobayashi. Suddenly, there is a visitor for the young little dragon, Kanna. Surprisingly, he is Kanna’s real father.”

Cast of the movie

The returning cast members include: Yūki Takada as Elma, Minami Takahashi as Lucoa, Daisuke Ono as Fafnir, Yūichi Nakamura as Makoto Takiya, Emiri Katō as Riko Saikawa and Kaori Ishihara as Shōta Magatsuchi, Mutsumi Tamura as Kobayashi, Yūki Kuwahara as Tohru, and Maria Naganawa as Kanna.

The new cast includes Fumihiko Tachiki as Kimun Kamui and Nobunaga Shimazaki and Azad. Shiori Sugiura will voice Ilulu in the film, replacing Tomomi Mineuchi.

The opening theme titled “Namida no Parade” will be performed by fhána

Tatsuya Ishihara, who directed the second season of the TV anime, will be directing the new film

The film will be released on June 27th in Japan.