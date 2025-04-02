Val Kilmer's brutal and insightful takes on his iconic roles

Batman Forever (1995) Source: X/wbpictures

Batman Forever (1995)

The follow-up to Tim Burton's Batman Returns was directed by Joel Schumacher, with Val Kilmer stepping into the role of the Caped Crusader, replacing Michael Keaton. During production, Kilmer and Schumacher frequently clashed over the director’s decision to tone down the darker elements of the script in favour of a more campy approach. Kilmer later reflected on the film, saying: "I've done an absurdly commercial cartoon, and now I'm more likely to get hired for a job I couldn't get hired for before because I hadn't done enough movies. It's so rare when an actor gets hired because he's right for the role—it just doesn't figure into it."