Val Kilmer's brutal and insightful takes on his iconic roles

A Hollywood icon
Val Kilmer was a Hollywood icon, known for his work in some truly great films. A perfectionist and a demanding actor, Kilmer often clashed with his directors and co-stars. Never one to hold back, he frequently shared his unfiltered thoughts on his movies and work ethic. Here’s a look at six of his most brutally honest and insightful takes on his iconic roles.
Batman Forever (1995)
The follow-up to Tim Burton's Batman Returns was directed by Joel Schumacher, with Val Kilmer stepping into the role of the Caped Crusader, replacing Michael Keaton. During production, Kilmer and Schumacher frequently clashed over the director’s decision to tone down the darker elements of the script in favour of a more campy approach. Kilmer later reflected on the film, saying: "I've done an absurdly commercial cartoon, and now I'm more likely to get hired for a job I couldn't get hired for before because I hadn't done enough movies. It's so rare when an actor gets hired because he's right for the role—it just doesn't figure into it."
The Doors (1991)
This biopic chronicled the life and career of the influential rock band The Doors and its lead singer, Jim Morrison, played by Val Kilmer. Directed by Oliver Stone, the film received mixed reviews, but Kilmer’s portrayal of Morrison was widely praised. On his approach to the role, Kilmer said: "Being called Jim made it easier for Oliver [Stone] and probably for me. In the end, that approach was healthy because I don't believe you've got to go out and shoot dope to play Jim Morrison."
Wonderland (2003)
Directed by James Cox, this crime thriller was based on true events. Kilmer played John Holmes, a former adult film star entangled in a series of four unsolved murders in the 1980s. Kilmer reflected on Holmes' notoriety, saying: "I think John Holmes is one of the first twenty or fifty people that fulfilled Andy Warhol's prophecy that one day everyone would be famous for fifteen minutes. People who had nothing to do with pornography, or had any interest in it, knew who John Holmes was."
Tombstone (1993)
This classic western, directed by George P. Cosmatos, featured an ensemble cast. Kilmer portrayed legendary gunslinger and lawman Doc Holliday, a role that remains one of his most celebrated performances. Recalling the challenges of filming, Kilmer said: "Every day was such a trial. It was a unique kind of hell. All the audience knows is the end result—and that's as it should be—but the experience of making it is quite different."
Willow (1988)
This cult-classic fantasy adventure film, directed by Ron Howard, remains one of the most underrated entries in Kilmer's career. He played the role of Madmartigan, a skilled mercenary. Speaking about his time on set, Kilmer said: "Little people are very funny. They already know that life is weird. So that part was fun. My co-star, I ended up marrying—that was fun. We went to New Zealand and we went to Wales. All the travelling was fun, but wearing the pink dress wasn't fun."
Heat (1995)
Michael Mann’s Heat is considered one of the greatest crime dramas of all time, marking the first on-screen collaboration between Hollywood legends Robert De Niro and Al Pacino. Kilmer played Chris Shiherlis, a career criminal. Reflecting on being part of such an iconic film, Kilmer said: "I am in one of the greatest cops-and-robbers films in film history—has to be in the top 20. I am on the poster, for goodness’ sake. What an honour! Priceless experience. Watching ALL the actors do their thing. We all work hard, but when you are with the icons, you get really squared away. Loved every minute of it."