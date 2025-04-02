Popular Pakistani actress Mawra Hocane, known for her unforgettable performance in Sanam Teri Kasam, is set to make her music video debut with “Tu Chaand Hai”. The song will be sung by Akhil Sachdeva. The song promises to be an emotional and visually stunning experience/

It is scheduled to premiere on April 4 under Novice Records.

The official poster of the song dropped today.

Mawra Hocane and Akhil Sachdeva to collaborate

Akhil Sachdeva has previously sung hit numbers like “Tera Ban Jaunga”, “Channa Ve”, and “Humsafar”. The music composed by Anmol Daniel with lyrics penned by Noor.

Expressing her excitement about the project, Mawra Hocane shared, “Music videos have always fascinated me, and I couldn’t have asked for a better song coming my way. ‘Tu Chaand Hai’ is pure magic, and working with the team has been an incredible experience. I can’t wait for my fans to see this beautiful journey unfold.”

Akhil Sachdeva echoed her sentiments, saying, “Tu Chaand Hai is one of the most special songs I’ve worked on, and having Mawra bring it to life on screen adds a whole new depth to the emotions. Her presence makes this song even more magical.”