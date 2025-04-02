Salman Khan’s Eid release, Sikandar, seems to be doing average business at the box office. It’s been three days since the film has been running in theatres but it has failed to create any magic with fans majorly coming out disappointed.

Salman Khan's Sikandar fizzles at box office

The film saw a major drop in earnings after the Eid holiday. The film managed to earn Rs 19.5 crore as per Sacnik. The film opened in theatres on March 30. It opened with Rs 26 crore, a rare drop for Salman Khan’s film during Eid holiday. Eid is usually special for Salman Khan and his fans as he usually books the time for his film release.

On Eid (March 31), the film saw a slight jump in earnings with Rs 29 crore. Salman Khan’s Sikandar has so far earned only Rs 74 crore.

The film is notably made on a budget of Rs 200 crore.

As per Sacnilk, Sikandar had an 18.91% occupancy in afternoon shows, followed by 25.99% in evening shows and 25.89% footfall in night shows on Tuesday (April 1).

Sikandar behind Pushpa in earnings

Sikandar is way behind Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2. The Hindi version of the film alone minted Rs 73.5 crore on Day 3. Released on a non-holiday (December 5, 2024), Allu Arjun's film swept the audience in the Hindi belt, with a collection of Rs 200.7 crore in just three days.

On Day 1, the Hindi version collected Rs 70.3 crore, and on Day 2 it amassed Rs 56.9 crore.

Sikandar stars Salman Khan and Pushpa actress Rashmika Mandanna for the first time together. The film also marked Salman Khan's first project with AR Murugadoss. The filmmaker has previously worked with Aamir Khan in 2008 blockbuster Ghajini.

Sikandar also features Kajal Aggarwal, Sathyaraj and Sharman Joshi in key roles.

The movie has been bankrolled by Sajid Nadiadwala's Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment.