Salman Khan’s Sikandar released in theatres today on March 30. The film, however, was attacked by hackers who leaked the film online, hours before the official premiere.

Advertisment

Salman Khan starrer Sikandar is an Eid release. He mostly plans his films around the festival.

Trade analyst confirms Sikandar was leaked online

Confirming that the film was leaked online, film trade analyst Komal Nahta posted on X, "It’s the worst nightmare for any producer. A film being leaked before its theatrical release. Unfortunately, that’s what happened last evening to Sajid Nadiadwala’s ‘Sikandar’, slated to release today in cinemas."

Advertisment

Komal Nahta added how disappointed Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment was with this development. He added that the producer urged authorities to act on the leak and the film was pulled down from hundreds of websites. They pulled the film down from atleast 600 websites but it kept on multiplying even after the authorities took over. He wrote, "The producer had the authorities pull the film down from 600 sites last night but the harm had been done. The multiplication continued and is still continuing. Condemnable act which could cost the producer of the Salman starrer dear.”

It’s the worst nightmare for any producer. A film being leaked before its theatrical release. Unfortunately, that’s what happened last evening to Sajid Nadiadwala’s ‘Sikandar’, slated to release today in cinemas. The producer had the authorities pull the film down from 600 sites… pic.twitter.com/mRA8T4qG23 — Komal Nahta (@KomalNahta) March 30, 2025

Before Sikandar: A Look At Salman Khan's Eid Blockbusters

Advertisment

There is no information in the public on how the mega-budget film leaked online.

Sources suggest that the makers have approached the police, and the matter is being investigated.

Sikandar Day 1 advance booking: Salman Khan's movie beats his own film, check details inside

About Sikandar

Sikandar is Salman Khan’s first film this year. Directed by AR Murugadoss, it marks Salman's return to the big screen for the first time since 2023. The film also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Kajal Aggarwal, Sathyaraj, and Sharman Joshi in pivotal roles. It released in theatres on March 30.

Salman Khan & EID - A look at actor's previous festive hits ahead of Sikandar