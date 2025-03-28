This EID is going to be extra special as Salman Khan's Sikandar is set to hit the theatres. The much-anticipated movie of Bhaijaan has been making headlines for months. After a long wait, Sikandar is finally set to release on Sunday, March 30.

The movie will be released before Eid-ul-Fitr, which is expected to fall on Monday, March 31, 2025, or Tuesday, April 1, 2025.

Sikandar Day 1 Advance Booking

Earlier this year, advance booking for Khan's film began. According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the action-thriller is receiving a great response from audiences.

As per Sacnilk, the A.R. Murugadoss directorial has already grossed Rs 4.21 crore in the domestic market for its opening day, with blocked seats pushing the total to Rs 9.98 crore.

The majority of earnings have come from the 2D format, with Rs 1.5 lakh tickets already sold.

With this performance, Sikandar has already surpassed the advance booking of Salman Khan’s previous film, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. However, its advance sales are still far behind his last release, Tiger 3.

The third installment in the blockbuster Tiger franchise had generated approximately Rs 22 crore in pre-sales.

Sikandar First-Day Collection Prediction

Based on advance bookings, Sikandar is expected to earn around Rs 45 to Rs 51 crore on its opening day, according to Sacnilk.

More About Sikandar

Sikandar marks Salman Khan’s reunion with producer Sajid Nadiadwala. The actor-producer duo has previously delivered several hits. Directed by A.R. Murugadoss, the romantic action thriller features Khan as Sikandar, a Robin Hood-like figure who fights against injustice to protect the people.

The trailer of the movie was released earlier this week, and it showcased Khan in his swag with high-octane action, powerful dialogues, jaw-dropping scenes and romance.

The film also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Kajal Aggarwal, Sathyaraj, Sharman Joshi, and Prateik Babbar in key roles.