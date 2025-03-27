The festival of Eid feels incomplete without a Salman Khan film. Over the years, Khan has become synonymous with the festival, as releasing his films during Eid has become a tradition.

Advertisment

After a one-year gap, Khan is back with his highly anticipated Eid release, Sikandar, set to hit theaters on March 30, a day ahead of Eid al-Fitr.

Directed by A R Murugadoss and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, the romantic action thriller also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Kajal Aggarwal, Sathyaraj, Sharman Joshi and Prateik Babbar in key roles.

Ahead of Sikandar's grand release, let’s take a look at some of the superstar’s biggest Eid blockbusters - films like Wanted, Ek Tha Tiger, Kick, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, and Sultan—which shattered box office records.

Advertisment

Salman Khan’s Eid box office hits

Wanted

This film played a crucial role in establishing Khan’s dominance over Eid releases. Released on September 18, 2009, during Eid-ul-Fitr, Wanted featured Khan as a gangster named Radhe.

Advertisment

A remake of the Telugu film Pokiri, the movie starred Salman Khan alongside Prakash Raj, Ayesha Takia, Vinod Khanna, and Mahesh Manjrekar. The action-packed thriller was a hit, earning Rs 90.21 crore at the box office.

Dabangg

The first film in the blockbuster Dabangg franchise was released on Eid in 2010. Khan’s portrayal of Chulbul Pandey became one of his most iconic roles.

The film also marked Sonakshi Sinha’s acting debut and earned Rs 221.14 crore at the box office, making it the highest-grossing Hindi film of 2010.

Bodyguard

One of Salman Khan’s most heartwarming films, Bodyguard featured him opposite Kareena Kapoor Khan. Directed by Siddique, the 2011 film was a remake of the Malayalam movie of the same name.

With a blend of action, drama, and romance, Bodyguard became a massive hit, earning Rs 252.99 crore at the box office.

Ek Tha Tiger

Eid 2012 marked the beginning of Khan’s Tiger franchise. Ek Tha Tiger, starring Katrina Kaif, was a major box office success, earning Rs 335 crore.

In the film, Khan played the role of a RAW agent, Tiger, who embarks on a mission for his country but ends up falling in love with a Pakistani spy, Zoya (Kaif).

Kick

Released in 2014, this action-comedy featuring Salman Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez became one of the actor’s most loved films.

A remake of the 2009 Telugu film of the same name, Kick also starred Randeep Hooda and Nawazuddin Siddiqui. The movie was a blockbuster, earning Rs 402 crore at the box office.

Bajrangi Bhaijaan

One of the most heartwarming Bollywood films ever made, Bajrangi Bhaijaan is also Salman Khan’s highest-grossing film to date.

Directed by Kabir Khan, the 2015 film featured Kareena Kapoor Khan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, and child actor Harshaali Malhotra. The film broke several box office records, collecting over Rs 900 crore worldwide.

Sultan

Released on Eid in 2016, this sports drama saw Khan portraying the role of a wrestler named Sultan. A mix of action, drama, and romance, the film struck a chord with audiences.

Sultan grossed approximately Rs 623.33 crore at the box office, further cementing Khan’s reign over Eid releases.