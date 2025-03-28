Before Sikandar: A Look At Salman Khan's Eid Blockbusters

Salman Khan's Sikandar is set to release on March 30, just in time for Eid al-Fitr. Before the big release, here we take a look at actor's superhit EID releases.
Wanted, released in 2009, was a significant turning point for Khan, establishing his dominance on Eid with its success, earning Rs 90.21 crore at the box office.
Dabangg, released on Eid in 2010, became a blockbuster, introducing Khan’s iconic character Chulbul Pandey and earning Rs 221.14 crore at the box office
Bodyguard, a 2011 release, paired Khan with Kareena Kapoor Khan and became a massive hit with its blend of action, drama, and romance, earning Rs 252.99 crore at the box office
Ek Tha Tiger, released in 2012, launched Khan's successful Tiger franchise, earning Rs 335 crore and featuring a gripping spy romance narrative
The 2014 film Kick was another blockbuster for Khan, loved by audiences for its action-comedy elements, grossing Rs 402 crore
Bajrangi Bhaijaan, released in 2015, is one of Khan's most successful films, a heartwarming story that earned over Rs 900 crore worldwide
Sultan, a 2016 Eid release, showcased Khan in the role of a wrestler and combined action with drama and romance, earning approximately Rs 623.33 crore at the box office.
