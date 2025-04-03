Did you know Ellen Pompeo and Taylor Swift are pretty thick? The two share a close relationship and you might not see them hanging out in the public too often but they share a special equation.

When Taylor Swift gave huge money for charity

Recently, as Grey’s Anatomy actress Ellen Pompeo appeared on The Jennifer Hudson Show, she remembered the time when Taylor Swift wrote a “big cheque” for her in a heartbeat when she asked for funds for charity.

She reminisced, “At the time, [my husband] Chris [Ivery] and I, we do a lot of volunteering for Children’s Hospital Los Angeles here. They have an amazing program at Children’s where they make music for the babies in the NICU. For the parents who have to go to work all day and they can’t be with the kids, they record their voices singing nursery rhymes or telling them stories and they play it for the babies in the day when the parents can’t be there. The babies respond to it and it makes their outcomes more positive.”

She added, “It’s a really nice program, but they need money to run it. I asked Taylor, ‘Could you write me a big old cheque for Children’s?’ and she knew me all but 20 minutes and that girl wrote me the biggest cheque without blinking an eye.”

Ellen and Taylor’s relationship goes back as the singer named one of her cats after Ellen’s famous character Meredith Grey from Grey’s Anatomy. Ellen then appeared in Taylor Swift’s “Bad Blood” music video alongside a bevy of A-list stars.