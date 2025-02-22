Travis Kelce 'really, really liked' Taylor Swift from the starting, reveals brother Jason

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's romance is currently the talk of the town. The couple are insanely in love with each other, and their PDAs are the big proof of that. Amid all this, Jason Kelce, Travis's brother, has shared his thoughts on the high-profile couple and recalled the first time he learned about Travis and Taylor's relationship.

“I remember just being like, ‘Are you kidding me? Like you're going you're hanging out with Taylor Swift. Like, that's insane. That's awesome for you,’ ” Jason said.

Talking about the relationship, Jason said that it's 'felt different'

“What also felt different is just the way he talks about her and talked about her [Taylor] from the moment he was with her,” he added.



“You could tell how much he really, really liked her, right from the get-go,” Jason revealed. “I think that the level early on in that was something that was very eye opening to me when we first had discussions.”

Further speaking, he went on to share how Travis has changed after meeting Swift. He said: “He was like Peter Pan, the lost boys. I think that sometimes you get people in your life that maybe get that out of you. That’s a good thing.”

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's romance

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce first ignited dating rumours in September 2023 when Swift attended Kelce's games and was spotted cheering for him. Their romance began after Travis mentioned Taylor during a podcast, leading to them talking and spending more time together.

The two confirmed their relationship in Oct 2023 when they walked out holding hands at a Saturday Night Live afterparty.