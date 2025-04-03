A new report claims that Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine will return in the highly anticipated Avengers: Doomsday, despite not being officially announced during the recent cast reveal.

A star-studded X-Men reunion

The "Pull Up a Chair" event revealed 27 cast members, including Ian McKellen as Magneto, Alan Cumming as Nightcrawler, Rebecca Romijn as Mystique, James Marsden as Cyclops, and Channing Tatum as Gambit.

According to insider MTTSH, Jackman will join his former X-Men co-stars in the film. His return as Wolverine in Deadpool & Wolverine was met with universal acclaim, making his reported comeback a thrilling prospect for fans.

What is Avengers: Doomsday about?

In Avengers: Doomsday, Earth's mightiest heroes will face off against Robert Downey Jr.'s version of Doctor Doom, who leads his own Avengers team assembled from across the multiverse. This version of Doom is said to have a similar ideology to Thanos, seeing himself as a necessary saviour willing to make devastating sacrifices to protect his universe from destruction.

An ensemble cast

The film will feature The Fantastic Four and Tom Holland’s Spider-Man in key roles, alongside an ensemble that includes The Hulk, Shang-Chi, Captain Marvel, Deadpool, She-Hulk, Doctor Strange, and more.

Avengers: Doomsday is part of Marvel’s upcoming Phase 6, which kicks off this July with The Fantastic Four: First Steps. Directed by Anthony and Joe Russo, Avengers: Doomsday is set for release on May 1 2026.

