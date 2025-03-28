The Fantastic Four: First Steps will be the first film in the highly anticipated Phase 6 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). The movie will officially introduce the iconic superhero team of Mister Fantastic, Invisible Woman, Human Torch, and The Thing.

The Fantastic Four are already set to play a major role in the upcoming Avengers: Doomsday, where they will join forces with The Avengers and The X-Men to battle Robert Downey Jr.’s Doctor Doom.

A surprise Avenger cameo?

According to scooper @MyTimeToShineH, The Fantastic Four: First Steps will feature a surprise cameo from Chris Evans. It is unclear whether he will reprise his role as Captain America or appear as a variant of the character from across the multiverse, though the latter seems more likely.

There is also speculation that Evans could return as a version of the Human Torch. He originally played the role in the 2005 Fantastic Four film and its sequel and recently reprised it for Deadpool & Wolverine (2024).

A 1960s-inspired alternate Earth

While plot details remain under wraps, we do know that the film will be set in a 1960s-inspired alternate Earth that uses futuristic technology. In this world, the Fantastic Four are already well-known and beloved by the public.

The trailer has revealed that the Fantastic Four will be facing off against Galactus, the cosmic entity that consumes planets to sustain his life force, alongside his herald, the Silver Surfer.

The cast

The film boasts an impressive cast, including Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Joseph Quinn, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Ralph Ineson, Julia Garner, Paul Walter Hauser, and John Malkovich.

Welcome to the family.



Marvel Studios' #TheFantasticFour: First Steps arrives in theaters July 25. pic.twitter.com/vkJNJQBBmk — Fantastic Four (@FantasticFour) February 4, 2025

The Fantastic Four: First Steps is set for a worldwide release on 25 July 2025.

