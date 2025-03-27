L2 Empuraan, starring Mohanlal and directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran, released in theatres across the country on Thursday. The film, which is a sequel of 2019 film Lucifer, has received mixed reviews from critics but loyal fans are already excited about the third part in the trilogy. The makers have already announced the title of L3, which appears at the end of Empuraan.

The film, which was released on March 27 is being widely discussed on social media. Numerous social media users posted some spoilers from the film. The title of the sequel of L2 was also revealed on social media. The third part of the film will reportedly be called L3 The Beginning.

An X (formerly Twitter) even posted a picture of the sequel’s logo on his page. While some responded to the post asking him to delete the spoiler, others wondered if a fourth part would also be made. However, the film’s director, Prithviraj maintained during the film’s promotions that the Lucifer film series would be a trilogy.

About L3 The Beginning

According to reports, L3 The Beginning is set to take the audience deeper into the world of Mohanlal’s characyer in the film- Stephen Nedumpally, aka Khureshi Ab’raam. A new antagonist and a Chinese gang, was also introduced at the end of L2 Empuraan. The sequel is expected to show their role in the global crime networks. The third part will also take forward the story of Lucifer.

About L2 Empuraan

Much like the first part, L2 Empuraan continues to explore the story of Kerala’s political landscape, picking up five years after the events of Lucifer.

Apart from Mohanlal and Prithviraj, the sequel also stars Manju Warrier, Tovino Thomas, Abhimanyu Singh Indrajith Sukumaran, Jerome Flynn, Nikhat Khan Hegde, and others in key roles.

WION’s review of L2 Empuraan

In his review of the film, WION’s Achu Krishnan wrote that the film does not outdo its predecessor but is 'one that will forever be in its shadow.'

Krishnan, however, adds, "That is not to say that the movie is terrible or boring, but it is a shame that it never lives up to its potential. This is particularly noticeable because there are things that work really well in the movie." Read the full review here