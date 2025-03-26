Actor Mohanlal has responded to the recent controversy that emerged after his Sabarimala puja for fellow actor and close friend Mammootty’s health went viral. An image of the puja receipt had surfaced on social media earlier this month.

Public reaction and criticism

While many praised the gesture as a display of friendship and communal harmony, journalist and political analyst O Abdullah criticised Mohanlal’s actions. In a social media post, he stated, “If it was with Mammootty’s knowledge, he should seek forgiveness. He should apologise to the Muslim community. It was a serious lapse from the side of the actor.”

Mohanlal’s response

Addressing the controversy while promoting his upcoming film L2: Empuraan in Chennai, Mohanlal responded, “What’s wrong in praying for him?” He reassured fans about Mammootty’s health, stating, “He is doing well. He had a minor health issue, but that’s normal for everyone. There is nothing to worry about.”

The actor also clarified that he never intended for the gesture to be made public and suggested that someone working at the temple had leaked the receipt online.

Following backlash from within the Muslim community, O Abdullah withdrew his post.

Mammootty’s health and upcoming film

There had been speculation that Mammootty underwent surgery to remove a tumour from his stomach. However, no official confirmation has been made. Mammootty and Mohanlal share a friendship spanning nearly four decades and have worked together in over 50 films.

The two legendary actors will reunite on screen in director Mahesh Narayanan’s upcoming crime thriller. The film boasts an ensemble cast featuring Nayanthara, Fahadh Faasil, Kunchacko Boban, and Darshana Rajendran.

