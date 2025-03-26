Kim Soo-hyun’s fan meeting in Taiwan has been officially postponed. Previously, it was rumoured that the planned event was cancelled and that the Korean actor would be facing a hefty 900K fine.

Kim Soo-hyun’s absence and scandal

Kim Soo-hyun has been missing from the public eye since the scandal surrounding the death of Korean actress Kim Sae-ron, who committed suicide in February. It was alleged that Kim Soo-hyun started dating her when she was only 15.

While the actor and his agency, Gold Medalist, initially denied the rumours, they later backtracked and admitted to the relationship after pictures of the couple leaked online. Gold Medalist has since filed criminal charges against Hoverlab, the YouTube channel that first reported the dating rumours.

Backlash and professional setbacks

Amid the growing backlash, the actor has reportedly lost numerous brand deals and social media followers. The release of his upcoming Disney+ series Knock-Off has also been put on hold.

Kim Soo-hyun was scheduled to perform a 40-minute show and interact with fans at the Kaohsiung Cherry Blossom Festival, with attendees chosen through a special lottery. His image has been widely used in promotional materials and merchandise for the event.

Gold Medalist's official statement

His agency, Gold Medalist, issued a statement confirming that his fan meeting and performance at the event had been postponed to a later date due to safety concerns, stating, “The schedule for Kim Soo-hyun’s Taiwan brand event has been postponed due to safety reasons.”

Despite this, many netizens believe the postponement is due to the ongoing scandal and an attempt to avoid paying the massive 900K fine.

