South Korean pop band NewJeans will not be performing for some time now. Amid their longstanding legal tussle with record label Ador, the the K-pop group announced that they won’t perform for some time.

They performed for the last time for “a little while” on Sunday (March 23) night during a show in Hong Kong. The announcement shocked their fans who couldn’t wrap their heads around the news.

Last year, NewJeans announced a split from Ador after accusing the label of “mistreatment,” including “deliberate miscommunications” and workplace harassment. The band members also renamed themselves NJZ and began to organise their own activities.

NewJeans and record label Ador's legal tussle

The record label Ador is a subsidiary of Hybe, the South Korean entertainment giant behind the global K-pop sensation BTS. Ador in its defence denied the allegations and filed an injunction in January.

It was last Friday (March 21) when the Seoul Central District Court ruled in favor of Ador, upholding an injunction against NewJeans carrying out independent performances or solo commercial activities.

The group said it respected the court decision but would challenge it.

Making the announcement, group member Pham Ngoc Han who goes by the name Hanni said, “Out of respect for the court’s decision, we’ve decided to pause all our activities for now. The pause wasn’t an easy decision, but we believe this is something we need to do at this moment.”

K-pop band NewJeans respond to court decision in legal battle with ADOR

NewJeans comprises five members – Minji, Hanni, Danielle, Haerin and Hyein.