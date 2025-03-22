

Members of the K-pop group NewJeans have shared their thoughts on the court’s decision to grant ADOR’s injunction. The band had sued their agency, ADOR, seeking to terminate their exclusive contracts and perform independently. However, ADOR filed an injunction against them and won the case.

Legal dispute between NewJeans and ADOR

On 28 November last year, the five members of NewJeans held an urgent press conference, alleging that ADOR had violated its obligations under their exclusive contract. Following this, they began independent activities despite their ongoing dispute with the agency.

The Seoul Central District Court ruled in favour of ADOR’s request for a provisional injunction against NewJeans members Minji, Hanni, Danielle, Haerin, and Hyein. The ruling emphasised the protection of agency status and prohibition of independent advertising contracts, effectively restricting the group from engaging in activities outside of ADOR’s management.

NewJeans criticise Verdict

The judgment prevents the group from pursuing independent activities while their legal dispute with ADOR remains unresolved. NewJeans argued that ADOR used its power and influence to withhold crucial materials needed to support their case in court.

In a recent interview, the group expressed disappointment with the verdict but remained defiant, stating, "Compared to everything we've been through so far, this is just another step in our journey."

They also made a pointed remark about their situation, saying, "It almost feels like Korea wants to turn us into revolutionaries."

The verdict comes just days before NewJeans was set to perform at ComplexCon, China under a rebranded name, NJZ.