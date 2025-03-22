Two years after its announcement, Marvel has revealed the first look at its upcoming series Ironheart. The series follows Riri Williams (Dominique Thorne), who, inspired by Tony Stark's sacrifice in Avengers: Endgame (2019), creates her own Iron Man suit.

The character made her MCU debut in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, where she was targeted by Namor, the superpowered king of the advanced underwater kingdom of Talokan.

First look at Riri's new suit

The X account Cosmic Marvel shared images from the upcoming series, giving fans their first glimpse of Riri Williams's new Iron Man suit. The new suit appears bulkier and less polished than the one she wore during Wakanda Forever, which she built with the help of Wakanda's advanced technology but had to give up before returning to her life in New York.

New look at Dominique Thorne as Riri Williams in the Disney+ ‘IRONHEART’ series.



Premiering on June 24. pic.twitter.com/kBTChVixws — Cosmic Marvel (@cosmic_marvel) March 21, 2025

What is Ironheart about?

The series follows Williams as she tries to lead a normal life but is drawn into a battle for survival after an encounter with Parker Robbins, also known as The Hood, a young man whose magical hood grants him control over supernatural forces.

Although Ironheart completed production in 2022, its release was delayed by the studio. After undergoing a series of reshoots, it will finally stream on Disney+ this June. The series will also serve as the final entry in Phase 5 of the MCU.

The supporting cast

The supporting cast includes Anthony Ramos, Lyric Ross, Alden Ehrenreich, Regan Aliyah, and Manny Montana. The series is created by Chinaka Hodge.

Ironheart will consist of six episodes and premiere on Disney+ on June 24, 2025.

