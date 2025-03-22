The upcoming Malayalam movie L2: Empuraan has been shattering pre-release records, now setting a new benchmark for the highest number of online ticket sales within 24 hours. Directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran, the film serves as a sequel to the 2019 political thriller Lucifer.

Record-breaking ticket sales

The film has sold an astounding 645,000 tickets through BookMyShow, surpassing previous Pan-Indian blockbusters such as Kalki 2898 AD (330,000), Jawan (253,000), Pushpa 2: The Rule (219,000), and Leo (126,000). It also set the record for the fastest-selling ticket on the platform, with 96,140 sold in just one hour.

A standalone sequel

Set 2.5 years after the events of Lucifer, L2: Empuraan follows Khureshi Ab'raam, also known as Stephen Nedumpally, as he runs an international crime syndicate and is forced to return home after a betrayal. Prithviraj Sukumaran has reassured audiences that while the film is a sequel, it functions as a self-contained story, making it accessible even to those who haven't seen Lucifer.

Does Empuraan have a post-credit scene?

Reportedly the most expensive Malayalam film ever produced, L2: Empuraan is the second instalment in a planned trilogy. Prithviraj has hinted that the film may contain a post-credit scene offering clues about the next chapter in the saga.

A Star-studded cast

The film features an ensemble cast, including Mohanlal, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Tovino Thomas, Indrajith Sukumaran, Manju Warrier, Saniya Iyappan, Saikumar, Baiju Santhosh, Fazil, and Sachin Khedekar. It also introduces an international cast, with Eriq Ebouaney, Jerome Flynn, Alexx O'Nell, and Mikhail Novikov playing key roles.

Set to release in all major Indian languages, L2: Empuraan will premiere worldwide on 27 March 2025.

